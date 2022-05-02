WORLD
2 MIN READ
Belarus’ Beleaguered Opposition
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya almost fell into politics by accident. After her husband Sergei, a prominent pro-democracy activist was arrested just days after announcing he would run for president, the former school teacher became the figurehead of the pro-democracy movement. Many saw her as Belarus' best hope to oust Alexander Lukashenko, the man many dub Europe's last dictator. In 2020 Tsikhanouskaya took on Alexander Lukashenko, but was beaten in a landslide, only taking about 10 percent of the vote. That result, however, was widely disputed. The opposition cried foul, and massive anti-government protests spread across the country. The vast majority of the international community also rejected the result. Tsikhanouskaya became a household name, and even a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. Since then the opposition leader has met with foreign governments, lobbying for tougher sanctions against the Belarusian regime. But with the conflict in Ukraine pushing Minsk and Moscow ever closer together, has the Union State morphed into ‘One Russia’? And is there any hope for political dissidents to rise again? Pavel Berstou National Anti-Crisis Management Belarus Foreign Policy Adviser Hanna Liubakova Exiled Belarusian Journalist Elisabeth Braw Senior Research Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute
Belarus’ Beleaguered Opposition
May 2, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us