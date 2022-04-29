WORLD
Ukraine admits it's taking heavy losses in the east, but says Russia's losses are even greater. The fighting on the ground is intensifying, while from the air, Russia has launched almost 2,000 missiles in nine weeks. The vast majority of targets have been in the east. A Ukrainian journalist has been confirmed to have died after Russian missiles hit Kyiv on Thursday night, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was in the city. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #Kiev #MissileStrikes #Russia
April 29, 2022
