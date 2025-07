Palestinian Red Crescent says 42 people injured in Al Aqsa raid

At least 42 Palestinians have been injured at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. Israeli police have fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at Palestinians who were throwing stones. It’s the latest violent incident at the site during Ramadan. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. #AlAqsaAttack #Palestine #Ramadan