German tennis star Boris Becker jailed over bankruptcy

The German tennis star, Boris Becker, has been jailed by a London court after being found guilty of hiding millions of dollars worth of assets to avoid paying his debts. The judge criticised the six-time Grand Slam winner for showing no remorse. During his career, he earned 25 million dolars in prize money, but in 2017 was declared bankrupt and owed creditors more than 60 million dollars. Julide Ayger reports. #BorisBecker