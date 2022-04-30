Zelenskyy: Russia wants to make Ukraine 'uninhabitable territory'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia wants to make his country un-inhabitable. Zelenskyy's comments come after another day of bombardment and fighting in the eastern region of Ukriane. Hopes of a ceasefire have dimmed as Russia claims Kiev is doing the bidding of Washington and prolonging the conflict. Leone Lakhani has more on the latest developments.