April 30, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Welcoming Ukraine's Refugees | Bigger Than Five
The conflict in Ukraine has exacerbated the global refugee crisis and exposed its deep inequalities. With the UN warning that over 8.5 million Ukrainians will become refugees this year, twice its initial estimate, can European countries cope? And how will it affect the tens of millions of refugees who have fled other wars and conflicts —and are still waiting to be resettled?
Welcoming Ukraine's Refugees | Bigger Than Five
Explore