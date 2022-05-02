Zelenskyy declares four Ukrainian towns 'heroes'

Russia's assault on Ukraine is in its third month, and affected communities are bracing for more. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised four towns for their resistance against Russian attacks. They include Bucha, Irpin and Mikolayiv. Our Obaida Hitto sent this report from the fourth town Okhtyrka, where locals explain why they were singled out by the president.