Lifting of travel restrictions helps cruise industry bounce back
The cruise industry was among the earliest victims of the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Large operators like Carnival and Princess Cruises cut staff and scrapped vessels. But now, as social restrictions ease, new players are sailing in. UK-based Ambassador Cruise Line is one such company. It's launched the country's first new cruise line in more than a decade. We asked chief executive Christian Verhounig about the course ahead. #CruiseVacation #TravelIndustry #GlobalTourism
May 2, 2022
