EU debates strategy to wean itself off Russian oil and gas

Pressure is growing on the EU to find energy alternatives to Russian oil and gas. The bloc's energy ministers are due to meet in Brussels to find a solution that is both sustainable and feasible. Toby Vogel from the Democratization Policy Council discusses whether the EU will be united on a ban on Russian energy and how the bloc will be able to find alternatives. #RussianGAS #Ukraine #EU