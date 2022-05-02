Tunisian president says committee to write constitution for 'a new republic'

Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced his government will form a committee to write a new constitution for what he calls "a new republic". A week ago, Saied had replaced members of the electoral commission, leading to worries about the legitimacy of any future elections. Riccardo Fabiani from the International Crisis Group weighs in on what the president means by this new constitution. #KaisSaied #Tunisia #Constitution #Tunisia