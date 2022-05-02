May 2, 2022
Research suggests 30 major cities could be underwater by 2050
As large parts of the world struggle with unusually heavy rainfall, flooding and rising sea levels, coastal communities are among the worst affected. Research suggests 30 major cities could be underwater by 2050. Sharon George from Keele University has more on the change in the water levels and its impact. #risingsealevel #ClimateChange #globalwarming
