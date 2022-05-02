May 2, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU energy ministers to meet in Brussels amid Russian gas cuts
Pressure is mounting on the EU to find alternatives to Russian oil and gas. The bloc's energy ministers are due to meet in Brussels to try to find a solution that is both feasible and sustainable. Ognyan Georgiev from Visegrad Insight explains what to expect from this meeting and how the bloc will deal with the gas cuts. #EU #Russia #Ukraine
EU energy ministers to meet in Brussels amid Russian gas cuts
Explore