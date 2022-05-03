Hundreds of people remain trapped in Mariupol's steel complex

Hundreds of people remain trapped inside a steel plant in the city of Mariupol - after just a few dozen managed to escape on Monday, during a brief ceasefire. The fighting in the southern Ukrainian city is reportedly prompting Turkiye's president to return to the negotiations, to help bring an end to Russia's attacks. And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his nation is committing another 375 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest. #Mariupol #SteelComplex #Ceasefire