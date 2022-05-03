EU debates strategy to wean itself off Russian oil and gas

Germany now says it is prepared to back an immediate EU embargo on Russian oil. And Chancellor Olaf Scholz says sanctions on Russia will stay in place until a peace deal is struck between Moscow and Kiev. EU energy ministers held an emergency meeting Monday in Brussels, in response to Russia's cutting gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, after they refused to pay the Kremlin in roubles. Claire Herriot reports. #RussianGas #Embargo #EU