May 3, 2022
CIA reaches out to Russians opposed to Ukraine attack
The US Central Intelligence Agency is telling concerned Russians to get in touch with them via the dark web site. The CIA has provided instructions in both English and Russian on how to reach out to them while ensuring their anonymity. Former British intelligence officer Philip Ingram discusses whether there are cracks in Putin’s inner circle. #CIA #darkweb #russians
