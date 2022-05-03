May 3, 2022
WORLD
Mali's junta set to break away from defence deals with Paris
Mali's junta says it's breaking its defence agreements with France, as relations deteriorate between the two countries. The military government's spokesperson has accused Paris of what it calls ‘flagrant violations’ of national sovereignty. Corrado Cok from Gulf State Analytics explains why France’s presence is becoming unpopular in Mali. #France #Malijunta #AbdoulayeMaïga,
