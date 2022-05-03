May 3, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why did Tunisia’s Saied reject calls by opposition for a national dialogue?
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has categorically ruled out talks with hostile forces saying there will only be dialogue and reconciliation with ‘the righteous and patriots’. North African analyst Yasmine Akrimi discusses Tunisia’s political crisis and explains why the president rejected dialogue with the opposition. #Tunisia #Dialogue #KaïsSaïed
Why did Tunisia’s Saied reject calls by opposition for a national dialogue?
Explore