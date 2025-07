Why is Russia so keen on capturing Ukraine’s Mariupol?

Russian forces have launched a large offensive against a steelworks in the besieged city of Mariupol, just hours after the latest group of civilians was evacuated from the facility. Mykola Vorobiov from Johns Hopkins University discusses Russia’s incursion in Ukraine and why the capture of Mariupol is significant to Russian forces. #Mariupol #Vladimirputin #Ukraineattack