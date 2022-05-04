May 4, 2022
Irish republican party Sinn Fein set to lead govt in Northern Ireland
The Irish republican and social democratic party Sinn Fein is poised to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland’s parliament. The historic shift has seen the party take a six-point lead in the polls ahead of Thursday’s election. Donnacha O Beachain from Dublin City University has more. #SinnFein #Elections #NorthernIreland
