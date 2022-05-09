WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland. Is Germany next?
'No rubles, no gas’ the shutdown is no longer unthinkable. Russia has turned off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over refusal to pay in Russian money. The Kremlin also warned that any countries refusing to pay in rubles could face the same fate. The demands came as a response to the West's tight sanctions on Russia over the attack on Ukraine.  So, who’s gas might be cut off next? Guests: Monika Morawiecka Senior Adviser at Regulatory Assistance Project  Thomas O’Donnell Geopolitical Analyst on Oil and Gas Markets Mariya Trifonova Chief Assistant Professor at Sofia University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland. Is Germany next?
May 9, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us