May 4, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Irish nationalist party set to lead govt in Northern Ireland
The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is poised to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland in elections on Thursday. The historic shift has seen the party take a six-point lead in the polls over the pro-UK unionists for the first time. Despite the numbers, many question whether the party can shake off links to its violent past. Rumeysa Codar takes a closer look.
