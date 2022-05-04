May 4, 2022
Sinn Fein party leads opinion polls for the first time
The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is poised to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland in elections on Thursday. The historic shift has seen the party take a six-point lead in the polls over the pro-UK unionists for the first time. Jonathan Tonge from University of Liverpool explains the significance of this win. #SinnFein #UK #NorthernIreland
