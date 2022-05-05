Heavy attack on Mariupol steel plant ahead of potential ceasefire

A Ukrainian commander says a "bloody battle" for the Azovstal Steel Complex is under way. That's as Russia says it will cease hostilities for several days to allow the civilians still trapped there, to escape. And though Russian troops have been hammering Ukraine's infrastructure, Kiev is celebrating the recapture of several villages in the east. TRT's Andy Roesgen has the latest. #Mariupol #SteelComplex