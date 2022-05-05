Russia announces ceasefire at besieged Mariupol steel plant

A battle is raging at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. Russia has announced a three-day ceasefire to allow more evacuations of Ukrainian civilians. It’s supposed to begin on Thursday. Ulrich Brueckner from Stanford University discusses the situation in Ukraine and the latest ceasefire to allow civilian evacuations. #Ukraine #ceasefire #Mariupol