May 5, 2022
What is the Dark Web and why has the CIA turned to it?
The US Central Intelligence Agency this week issued a call to Russians who oppose their government's war in Ukraine to get in touch and share any information they have. In Russia's tightly controlled media environment, that kind of espionage is a very dangerous game, which is why the CIA has turned to the Dark Web. Technology journalist Mary-Ann Russon explains. #Russians #CIA #darkweb
