Somalia will hold long-delayed presidential election on May 15

State TV in Somalia says the country's long delayed presidential election will be held on May 15. The election is well over a year behind schedule and has been marred by a political power struggle. But Somalia's international partners have been pushing for a date as another step towards solving the country's deeper problems, including instability caused by the Al-Shabab terror group and the threat of famine. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies weighs in. #Somalia #election #Farmaajo