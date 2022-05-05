Kremlin: Humanitarian corridors at steel plant functioning

Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steel plant say they are still fighting Russian forces inside the complex. Moscow had called a three-day ceasefire in Mariupol but a Ukrainian commander says Russia has broken a pledge to allow civilians to leave. Meanwhile an international donors' conference in Warsaw has raised around 6.5 billion dollars for Ukraine. The money has been pledged for both military and humanitarian aid. Mehmet Solmaz has more.