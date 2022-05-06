May 6, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr has big lead ahead of presidential vote
The son of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos is poised to win the top job in an election next week, and by a wide margin. James Dorsey, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, explains why the Marcos family is still popular, despite accusations of corruption and rights abuses. #Philippines #FerdinandMarcosJr #Duterte
Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr has big lead ahead of presidential vote
Explore