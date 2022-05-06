Bored Ape NFT company caused Ethereum gas fees to skyrocket

Would you pay thousands of dollars in commission to buy a five-dollar artwork? Well, some enthusiasts did just that when the Bored Ape Yacht Club put up its latest collection of non-fungible tokens, for auction. Organisers bagged nearly $300M but as Adama Munu explains, users lost another $200M in the bidding frenzy. #NFT #Ethereum #BoredApe