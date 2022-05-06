BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 50 basis points
The US Federal Reserve has moved to help tame soaring inflation by announcing the sharpest rise in interest rates in over 20 years. The Fed's benchmark interest rate has been raised by half a percentage point, to a target rate range of between three-quarters of a percent and one-percent. The Bank of England also raised rates this week, raising its benchmark a quarter-point to 1%, its highest level since February 2009. While Australia's Reserve Bank stunned analysts with a 25 basis points rise to 0.35% the first increase in more than a decade. India's central bank also surprised pundits with a 40-point hike, taking its benchmark repo rate to 4.4%. We had Massimo Massimilla who joined us from Milan. He's a partner and chief information officer of alternative strategies at Albemarle Asset Management. #FederalReserve #InterestRates #Inflation
US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 50 basis points
May 6, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us