Zelenskyy says Mariupol is being ‘tortured to death’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says those at the Mariupol steel plant are being tortured with hunger and thirst. This as the third UN-led attempt is under way to evacuate civilians trapped inside. Kurt Volker, former US special representative for Ukraine negotiations, discusses Russia's war on Ukraine and explains how and when the situation in Mariupol could end.