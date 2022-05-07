Israel on manhunt after three killed near Tel Aviv

Funerals have been held for three Israelis killed in a knife attack near Tel Aviv on Thursday. Police are still searching for the suspects, believed to be two men from Jenin in occupied West Bank. Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians are on the rise, leading to fears of further escalation. Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from occupied East Jerusalem. #Elad #StabbingAttack #Israel