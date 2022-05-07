May 7, 2022
Virtual characters bring real benefits for entertainers and fans
A niche sub-culture is turning into big business for online entertainers in Japan. Virtual YouTubers also known as "VTubers" use computer-generated avatars to interact with their followers. And like real-world YouTube entertainers, the people behind the most popular digital personas are getting paid. Sarah Balter has more. #VTubers #Japan
