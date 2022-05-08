Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein wins largest number of seats

It's a new era in Northern Ireland, with Sinn Fein securing the largest number of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time. The pro-Irish nationalist party won 27 seats in parliament, after Friday's local government elections. Three more than the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party which had earlier conceded defeat in the ballot. The historic win means Sinn Fein is entitled to the post of first minister in Belfast for the first time since 1921. Sinn Fein's leader called it a defining moment. Daniel Padwick reports.