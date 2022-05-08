May 8, 2022
Steel plant evacuations complete as humanitarian crisis deepens in Ukraine
Ukrainian and Russian authorities have announced the complete evacuation of hundreds of civilians that were hiding in the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol. But while their evacuation is a relief, it's not a sign peace between Ukraine and Russia will happen anytime soon. Wilson Dizard reports.
