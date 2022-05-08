May 8, 2022
Pro-Beijing John Lee becomes new Hong Kong leader
Carrie Lam's tenure as Hong Kong's chief executive was marked anti-Beijing protests and the COVID-19 pandemic. Beijing wants order to return to the global financial hub, and it's picked her successor to do just that. But as Joel Flynn reports, John Lee also faces a balancing act between helping get the city's economy back on track and sticking to China's rigid zero COVID-19 policy.
