May 8, 2022
State of emergency is second in five weeks as protests persist
A deep economic crisis has driven thousands of Sri Lankans onto the streets. Protesters say the government has been slow to respond and should resign. But weeks of demonstrations have led to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa merely declaring a second state of emergency in five weeks. As Sarah Balter reports, it's leaving people's financial future, and their freedoms, in doubt.
