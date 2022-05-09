Oil prices see-saw on global economic concerns

Oil prices have risen for three consecutive sessions, despite a strong dollar and fears of a global recession are dampening oil demand. Global financial markets are also spooked by concerns over interest rate hikes and extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China that are suppressing demand in the world's second largest economy. Bitcoin has also fallen below a key support level of $34,000 following the sell-off in US stocks. For more on global markets, Exinity Group chief market analyst Han Tan joined us from Abu Dhabi. #OilPrices #GlobalMarkets #Bitcoin