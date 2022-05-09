May 9, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Polls suggest Ferdinand Marcos Jr heading for victory in Philippine election
Philippine voters have cast ballots to choose President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor after his six years in power. Opinion polls show Ferdinand Marcos Jr is the front runner despite his family's history of human rights abuses and corruption. Journalist Veronica Pedrosa unpacks what his win might mean for the Philippines. #FerdinandMarcosJr #Duterte #Philippines
Polls suggest Ferdinand Marcos Jr heading for victory in Philippine election
Explore