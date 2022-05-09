Putin has accused Western nations of planning to invade his country

Russia's President Vladimir Putin presided over a massive military parade in Moscow to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Putin encouraged Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, and accused what he called 'enemies' of trying to use terrorists against Russia. Putin drew parallels between the Red Army's fight against Nazi troops and the Russian army's war in Ukraine. He says the Kremlin's military campaign there was a timely and necessary move to ward off Western aggression. Sarah Morice has our top story.