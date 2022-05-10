May 10, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
As Russia marks victory day, Putin intensifies attacks on Ukraine
Intense fighting is raging in the eastern parts of Ukraine. And in the south too, the vital Black Sea port of Odesa came under repeated missile attacks while the remaining Ukrainian soldiers in the besieged city of Mariupol have been holding off another Russian assault after a brief pause for a civilian evacuation. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
As Russia marks victory day, Putin intensifies attacks on Ukraine
Explore