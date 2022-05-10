Weak demand from China, inflation fears bear down on stocks

Asian stocks are under pressure once again as slowing demand from China, rising inflation and interest rates continue to dampen investor sentiment. Tech stocks are among the biggest losers. Industry giants Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and Alphabet have lost more than $1T over the last three trading days. Apple alone, the most valuable publicly-traded company, has seen its market capitalization trimmed by over $200B since Wednesday, when the Fed raised interest rates by a half percentage point. AvaTrade chief market analyst, Naeem Aslam joined us from London to discuss more on global markets. #StockMarkets #TechFirms #Apple