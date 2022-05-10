May 10, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How important is the conflict in Syria to the EU?
The war in Ukraine has dominated global headlines for nearly three months. This has often been at the expense of other humanitarian disasters. Aid agencies are trying to draw some of the world's attention back to Syria. Ammar Kahf from the Omran Centre for Strategic Studies explains how important the conflict in Syria is for the EU. #EU #Syrianrefugees #Ukrainianrefugees
How important is the conflict in Syria to the EU?
Explore