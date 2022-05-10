May 10, 2022
Marcos Jr wins Philippines election in landslide
Ferdinand Marcos Junior has won the Philippines presidency by a landslide, completing a comeback for what had once been a clan of political pariahs. His father had presided over an autocratic kleptocracy that used torture and murder to crack down on dissent. Now many of those sins have been ignored or forgotten. Paolo Montecillo is Manila and sends us this report.
