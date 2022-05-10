WORLD
Türkiye-EU Look to Co-operate on Green Energy
Frans Timmermans, one of Europe's top environmental officials, hailed Türkiye's potential as a source of energy exports. Timmermans made the statements during the latest round of EU-Turkey climate negotiations. The country has been increasing its solar and wind power capacity for several years. However, EU officials are particularly thrilled by Türkiye's potential as a source of green hydrogen. Experts emphasize that hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources will be critical in the transition away from fossil fuels. So, despite their political divisions, can Türkiye and the EU collaborate on green energy? Guests: Jonathan David Lamb Energy Analyst at Wood & Company Eser Ozil Founder of Glocal Group Consulting, Investment & Trade
May 10, 2022
