May 10, 2022
Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as country's new president on Tuesday
South Korea on Tuesday inaugurated Yoon Suk-yeol as president following one of the closest elections in the country's history. Some South Koreans worry about Yoon's strict approach to Pyongyang. Others want progress on domestic issues, including reining in runaway housing prices. For TRT World, Frank Smith reports from the South Korean capital, Seoul.
