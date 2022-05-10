Seven Russian missiles target Ukraine's southern city of Odessa

Russian forces are continuing their onslaught against Ukrainian cities, this time hitting Odessa with multiple rockets. The southern city is home to Ukraine's navy. Officials claimed one person was killed in Monday's missile strike. It hit a shopping centre and a warehouse where firefighters and volunteers rushed to search for survivors. Odessa is critical for Moscow as capturing it will give Russia access to the Black Sea region. The mayor said the strikes showed Russia was deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. Sarah Morice has this report