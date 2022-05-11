WORLD
1 MIN READ
US lawmakers approve $40B aid package to Ukraine
US lawmakers have approved a 40 billion dollar aid package to Ukraine, as Congress races to keep military aid flowing to Kyiv in the face of the Russian invasion. It comes barely a day after at least four people were killed in Kharkiv in an attack as they attempted to evacuate from a frontline village. The vital port of Odesa also came under heavy bombardment as Russian forces push to cut Ukraine's supply lines. Moscow appears to control large swathes of the Donbass region, but the key industrial city of Mariupol remains one of the last holdouts. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
US lawmakers approve $40B aid package to Ukraine
May 11, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us