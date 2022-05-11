Turkish Heritage Expo | Far-right Latches on to The Northman | A Ken Burns Film: Benjamin Franklin

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Istanbul Heritage Expo 00:02 Guest: Olcay Aydemir, Architecht The Northman 08:21 Benjamin Franklin Docu-Series 10:31 Dancing Away Depression 13.25 Shortcuts 15:39 NFT Museum 17:31 Iraqi Home Cinema 18:59 Tony Awards 20:39 Turning Sound Into Art 22:26