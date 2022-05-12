Shehbaz's government promises to revive faltering economy

It's been one month since Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister of Pakistan, replacing Imran Khan. His government's biggest challenge has been to revive the country's faltering economy. But the coalition government is reluctant to take difficult and some say unpopular decisions. Kamran Yousaf has more in this report. #PakistanEconomy #PakistaniRupee #ShehbazSharif